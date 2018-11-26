Turtle Found At Sea With $53 Million Of Cocaine Attached To It

This has to be a first for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard cutter Thetis, stationed near in Key West, Florida, was on a 68-day deployment when it happened upon a sea turtle in a dire situation.  The turtle found himself tangled in several bales from a nearby debris field.

The bales contained, what authorities are estimating to be, nearly $53 million worth of cocaine.

 

Authorities do not believe the turtle was some sort of drug mule, and just unfortunately got tangled in the some 26 bales after smugglers dumped them in a hurry.

The turtle was cut loose and freed, though did suffer some “significant chafing” on its neck and flippers.

Via People

