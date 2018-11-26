Turtle Found At Sea With $53 Million Of Cocaine Attached To It

This has to be a first for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard cutter Thetis, stationed near in Key West, Florida, was on a 68-day deployment when it happened upon a sea turtle in a dire situation. The turtle found himself tangled in several bales from a nearby debris field.

The bales contained, what authorities are estimating to be, nearly $53 million worth of cocaine.

During their 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol, the crew of USCGC Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine. Read here to learn more about this patrol: https://t.co/x9VCINZ25I pic.twitter.com/Zhddcb4lgg — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 21, 2017

Authorities do not believe the turtle was some sort of drug mule, and just unfortunately got tangled in the some 26 bales after smugglers dumped them in a hurry.

The turtle was cut loose and freed, though did suffer some “significant chafing” on its neck and flippers.

Via People