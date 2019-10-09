TSA Stopped Woman Attempting To Bring 20 Bags Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos On Plane

Cheetos may be advertised as “dangerously cheesy,” but that doesn’t mean they are actually dangerous. Still, that didn’t stop TSA from stopping a woman who was attempting to bring 20 bags of the snack chip on her flight to Korea. Emily Mei shared a video of her experience, and it quickly went viral, with many sharing their own TSA food stop experiences.

Will never forget the day TSA stopped me cuz they thought i was hiding shit inside my bag cuz all i had was like 20 bags of Hot Cheetos -- pic.twitter.com/cZ55xgEneG — Emily Ghoul (Emily Mei) (@emilyghoul1) October 5, 2019

In the video, TSA agents can be seen going through Mei’s Louis Vuitton carry-on, as more and more bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos come pouring out of her bag. The TSA agent is shown wiping down each bag of Cheetos, before placing them on a table, where seven bags already sit. In a follow up tweet, Mei wrote “For everyone who’s asking why I had so many bags of Hot Cheetos, apparently it’s hard to get in Korea so my friends always ask me to bring it for them.”

reminds me of exactly a year ago when TSA had to search through one by one every single one of my airheads pic.twitter.com/vpD4iwSHcy — Brandon Wilson (@TheBMWilson) October 6, 2019

I had 10 sandwiches (for my family to eat at the airport) and they opened and looked inside EACH sandwich. — hello (@fridge_repair) October 6, 2019

While many were shocked the woman was stopped for bringing snacks on the flight with her, many on social media shared their own experiences with being stopped by TSA for food. One twitter user claimed to have been stopped for TSA to check each of her ten sandwiches, while another posted a picture of a bag full of Cheez-It boxes. The lesson here is, maybe next time only bring one or two bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Via Fox News