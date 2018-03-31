Peeking_Dog

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Try To Spot The Pets "Hiding" In These Photos!

OK, some are easier to find than others.

March 31, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Humor
JT
Shows

On Twitter, people are having fun posting pictures of their pets "hiding."  See if you can find them below (and, no, you won't have to look hard with some of them)!

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Twitter
Dogs
cats