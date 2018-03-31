Try To Spot The Pets "Hiding" In These Photos!
OK, some are easier to find than others.
March 31, 2018
On Twitter, people are having fun posting pictures of their pets "hiding." See if you can find them below (and, no, you won't have to look hard with some of them)!
he hide pic.twitter.com/7PoabT8dCs— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 29, 2018
I am hiding under the rug pic.twitter.com/c9fBhWOCY3— Elisa Spencer (@ElisafromCA) March 29, 2018
He camouflage pic.twitter.com/O19q2NBtPU— Raven Desayles (@Raven_DabSinner) March 29, 2018
She too -- pic.twitter.com/S6OeOsKtc3— Pascale Irene (@PaulIra_) March 29, 2018
Sometimes bunny hides and other times he spies. pic.twitter.com/FVwIj3QYs8— moesie (@badgirlpearls) March 29, 2018
did someone say hide pic.twitter.com/UtEZXTFTPk— eliseable (@inviolablevoice) March 29, 2018
