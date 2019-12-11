TruMoo’s Limited Edition Mint Vanilla Milk Is Back For The Holiday Season
The Mint Flavored Milk That Comes In A Green Carton Usually Is Sold For St. Patty’s Day
The holiday season is here, which means the limited edition seasonal food items have begun popping up in stores across the country. One of these that has fans excited is TruMoo’s Mint Vanilla Milk. The green carton of milk adds mint flavoring to your morning glass of milk.
WHOAAA! The @trumoo Creamsicle milk is gone off shelves cuz halloween is over, but guess what replaced it!?!?! Yup, Mint Vanilla Milk. I did not buy this one though, I’ll admit I’m a little scared. If it was in a 20oz bottle though I would have. Have you had this one? Can you describe what it tastes like?? . . Found at @jewelosco / @albertsons — NOTE: if you’re searching for this or other flavors, @trumoo has a product locator on their website. Go look them up! . . #mint #vanilla #mintmilk #trumoo #trumoomilk #newmilk #limitededitionmilk #mintvanillamilk #wow #crazy #awesome #seasonal #holiday #xmas #winter #refreshing #dadbod #dadbodsnacks
Available for a limited time, the mint vanilla milk is perfect for coffee, milkshakes, cereal or any other snack that involves milk. Usually released around St. Patty’s day, TruMoo’s limited edition Mint Vanilla Milk is back for Christmas. With peppermint being a favorite during the holiday season, bringing back the milk makes perfect sense.
TruMoo knows a thing or two about flavored milks as they also offer chocolate and strawberry milk, along with their special Orange Scream milk, inspired by orange frozen pops. Fans are already excited for the return of their Mint Vanilla Milk. Now holiday mornings can start with some delicious mint flavoring.
Via BestProducts