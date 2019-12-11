TruMoo’s Limited Edition Mint Vanilla Milk Is Back For The Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, which means the limited edition seasonal food items have begun popping up in stores across the country. One of these that has fans excited is TruMoo’s Mint Vanilla Milk. The green carton of milk adds mint flavoring to your morning glass of milk.

Available for a limited time, the mint vanilla milk is perfect for coffee, milkshakes, cereal or any other snack that involves milk. Usually released around St. Patty’s day, TruMoo’s limited edition Mint Vanilla Milk is back for Christmas. With peppermint being a favorite during the holiday season, bringing back the milk makes perfect sense.

TruMoo knows a thing or two about flavored milks as they also offer chocolate and strawberry milk, along with their special Orange Scream milk, inspired by orange frozen pops. Fans are already excited for the return of their Mint Vanilla Milk. Now holiday mornings can start with some delicious mint flavoring.

Via BestProducts