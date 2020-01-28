Truck Yard Is Heading To Ft Worth With New “Come-As-You-Are” Adult Playground

Fans of the Truck Yard that live in Ft Worth got some good news this week, as it was announced the “come-as-you-are beer garden and adult playground” will be opening up a new location at the Alliance Town Center. The new location will be built over two acres and include a 6,500 square-foot indoor area called the West Texas Pole Barn. This new location is expected to bring the beloved adult fun of the Truck Tard in Dallas to Ft Worth.

This ‘come-as-you-are’ adult playground is coming to Alliance Town Center this fall https://t.co/MvtXpAOW5S — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) January 27, 2020

Described as a “come-as-you-are beer garden and adult playground,” the Truck Yard has become a popular destination and Dallas, and CEO Jason Boso is hoping to do the same in Ft Worth. “This location will be more live-music-forward with a Fort Worth honky tonk beer hall ambiance,” said Boso. The new location will include food trucks, live music, ad an indoor bar serving beer and craft cocktails.

The Truck Yard’s newest Ft Worth location is set to open in the Fall of 2020. Boso, along with Brainstorm Shelter, the company behind Truck Yard, is excited to bring the popular adult playground to the other side of the metroplex. With more adult fun coming to DFW, soon the metroplex will be full of adult friendly activities.

Via Star-Telegram