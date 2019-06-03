Truck Carrying 23 Electric Scooters Catches On Fire, Company Considers It A Total Loss

June 3, 2019
JT
JT
Dockless, Electronic Scooters, Parked, Street, Downtown

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

A pickup truck carrying 23 dockless, electronic scooters caught fire in in downtown Austin Friday night.

The trucks were being loaded into a flatbed attached to the truck to be charged.  Along with the scooters, the truck was also carrying two electric generators, of which an electrical failure caused everything to go up in flames.  The incident occurred around 11:45 Friday night on Brazos Street near Cesar Chavez.

A big truck with about 100 #scooters on it catches fire in #downtown #Austin happening #NowPlaying There were like 5 rows of scooters and each row had about 12-15

A post shared by Nymble Digitz (@ut_mish3al) on

Thankfully there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the flatbed of the truck, the 23 scooters, and the generators were considered a total loss.

Via WFAA

 

Tags: 
local
Texas
Austin
Scooters
Truck
Fire Damage
Electric Scooters
Dockless
downtown
City
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes