Truck Carrying 23 Electric Scooters Catches On Fire, Company Considers It A Total Loss

A pickup truck carrying 23 dockless, electronic scooters caught fire in in downtown Austin Friday night.

The trucks were being loaded into a flatbed attached to the truck to be charged. Along with the scooters, the truck was also carrying two electric generators, of which an electrical failure caused everything to go up in flames. The incident occurred around 11:45 Friday night on Brazos Street near Cesar Chavez.

So did anyone else see or hear about the truck full of scooters catching fire last night by Congress & Cesar Chavez? “You could hear the batteries blowing up. The fire got pretty big. We got ushered inside due to toxic air.”(--: Robert Smalls) @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KVc34noSS4 — Kristie Gonzales (@GonzalesKristie) June 1, 2019

Thankfully there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the flatbed of the truck, the 23 scooters, and the generators were considered a total loss.

Via WFAA