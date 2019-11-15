Trent Reznor Receives His First CMA Award Thanks To A Production Credit On ‘Old Town Road’

When most people think of Trent Reznor, country music is probably the furthest thing from their mind. However the Nine Inch Nails leader received his first ever CMA award this week, thanks to the record breaking hit ‘Old Town Road.’ Thanks to a short clip used in the song, Reznor will now forever have a place in country music lore.

Country music veteran Trent Reznor has won his first CMA Award https://t.co/Q2oPTQJBDS pic.twitter.com/32x4E2mxQI — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 13, 2019

Just about everyone in the world knows about the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus hit, ‘Old Town Road,’ so when the CMA Awards occurred this week, it was almost a guarantee the hit song would be honored. However, when the song took home the award for Musical Event of the Year In Wednesday, it was another artist who was receiving the glory. Trent Reznor earned his first CMA award thanks to a production credit on the song, an honor he shares with his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross and YoungKio.

NOW we are in the Upside-Down, right? — WKRP Turkey Drop Survivor (@scooterb23) November 13, 2019

Did I... did I shift universes or something? Did I sneeze that hard? — Nel_Annette (@NelsonPMX) November 13, 2019

This headline just broke my brain — Vicki Brenner (@Vickiinmyhead) November 14, 2019

A short clip of a banjo was used on ‘Old Town Road’ that first appeared on Nine Inch Nails' ‘34 Ghosts IV.’ YoungKio took the section, added a mordant beat, and sold it online for $30, and Lil Nas X happened to purchase it. “At first, when you hear your stuff turned into something else, it always feels awkward because it’s something that intimately came from you in some way,” Reznor said of his credit on the song. Now, Reznor will forever be remembered in country music, and it’s all thanks to a short banjo clip in ‘Old Town Road.’

