John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Dress Up As Danny And Sandy For ‘Grease’ Event

Danny and Sandy are back and looking better than ever. Both John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were in attendance for the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, and had a special surprise for fans. The two showed up to the event dressed in their iconic outfits from the 1978 film.

Olivia newton-John shared a photo on her Instagram page of her and John Travolta backstage, walking together. In the photo Newton-John is wearing yellow cardigan and matching skirt similar, with Travolta dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with a leather jacket. The outfits were reminiscent of how the two stars dressed in ‘Grease.’

Later in the event, Newton-John changed into her “bad girl” look, joining Travolta in the all black leather look for a Q&A and sing-along. “First time in costume since we made the movie,” said the actress. While it has been over 40 years since the two starred in ‘Grease’ they still are pulling off their iconic look.

