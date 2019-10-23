John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Are Teaming Up For A ‘Grease’ Sing-A-Long Event

If you have chills, and they’re multiplying, it could be because John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are getting back together for a ‘Grease’ sing-a-long. Travolta announced on his Instagram this week the two stars will be reuniting for an upcoming event in Florida. Newton-John and Travolta will be on hand to watch the film with fans, and will stick around for a Q&A after the film

The two stars will host the special "Meet n' Grease" in South Florida on December 13th. The event will be located at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. “Dress up, sing-a-long with the film, and join Olivia and I for a special Q&A,” said Travolta in his Instagram post announcing the event.

There will also be two more events on December 14th and 15th in Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. While many fans hoped this event would make its way across the country, the special "Meet n' Grease" will be three nights only, according to Travolta’s post. Tickets for the special ‘Grease’ event go on sale this Friday.

Via Local 10 News