Cowboys' Star Travis Frederick Diagnosed With Autoimmune Disease "Guillan Barre Syndrome"

August 23, 2018
Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Cowboys All-Pro Center Travis Frederick might not be ready for the start of the season.  In fact, doctors have not given Frederick a timetable on when he can even return to the field.

Frederick announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Guillan Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease that can eventually lead to paralysis.  Frederick said doctors determined his condition after "a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks."  Frederick also said he's received two treatments in the last 48 hours, and is already feeling better strength-wise.

Frederick has sought out medical opinion after being plagued with stingers since the beginning of training camp.  Reports are that surgery would help alleviate the stingers, but Frederick is seeking more opinions to determine the best course of action.

Via USA Today

