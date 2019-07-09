Travis Barker Visits A Familiar Nurse For A Hilarious "Pre-Tour Checkup"

July 9, 2019
JT
JT
Travis Barker, Blink-182, Drumming, Concert, Perfect Vodka Amphitheater, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Ahead of their nationwide tour with Lil Wayne, Travis Barker of Blink-182 decided he needed a little pre-tour "checkup."

In the clip, Barker is laying on a doctor's table, when he is greeted by a nurse dressed exactly like the cover of the band's 1999 album Enema of the State.  Of course, things only get crazier from there!  Check out the hilarious video below!

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne bring their tour to Dallas this fall, playing Dos Equis Pavillion August 2!

 

 

Tags: 
Travis Barker
Blink-182
Tour
Checkup
funny
Vide
Enema of the State
Nurse

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes