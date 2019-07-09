Travis Barker Visits A Familiar Nurse For A Hilarious "Pre-Tour Checkup"
July 9, 2019
Ahead of their nationwide tour with Lil Wayne, Travis Barker of Blink-182 decided he needed a little pre-tour "checkup."
In the clip, Barker is laying on a doctor's table, when he is greeted by a nurse dressed exactly like the cover of the band's 1999 album Enema of the State. Of course, things only get crazier from there! Check out the hilarious video below!
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne bring their tour to Dallas this fall, playing Dos Equis Pavillion August 2!