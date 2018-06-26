Toys 'R' Us To Officially Close All Remaining Stores This Friday

It's officially the end of an era.

If your Toys 'R' Us hasn't closed yet, you have less than three days until it does. Store officials announced that all remaining stores will close their doors forever this Friday, bringing its 71-year business to an end. Last September, the store filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy after accumulating $5 billion in debt, followed by an announcement last March that the chain would be selling off or shutting down all of its 735 U.S.. stores.

Once THE toy store, Toys 'R' Us struggled to maintain steady competition with huge chains like Walmart and Target and online shops like Amazon.

Toys 'R' Us was opened in 1957 by Charles Lazarus, who originally opened a children's furniture store in 1948. He stepped down as CEO in 1994, and the day after Toys 'R' Us announced they would close their stores, he passed away at the age of 94.

Until shop officially closes, many Toys 'R' Us stores are offering discounts from anywhere between 50%-75% off merchandise, though deals will vary by location, and if your store is still open or not.

Via People