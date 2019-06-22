Toys 'R' Us Is Making A Comeback: Planning On Reopening Stores

Toys 'R' Us Kids REJOICE!

June 22, 2019
It may not be a full comeback...but it's something!

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Toys 'R' Us will be coming back later this year.  Wanting to keep souces anonymous, the report says the beloved toy retailer will open six stores and a website before the holiday season kicks in.  The physical Toys 'R' Us stores will be different, though, at 1/3 of the old stores' size (all of which closed last year) at 10,000 square feet, with more experiences (like play areas).

Tru Kids Brands controls Toys 'R' Us: and their leader, Richard Barry (who was an executive of Toys 'R' Us), wants to bring back the retailer, "...in a completely new and reimagined way, so the U.S. doesn’t have to go through another holiday without these beloved brands."

Source: WTSP 10 News

