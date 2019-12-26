Someone Stole A Homeowners Cousin Eddie Christmas Mannequin Out Of Their Yard

This was probably one of the most unique and hilarious Christmas displays out there.

A homeowner from Cleburne, Texas inherited his neighbor’s Christmas display of a mannequin dressed as Cousin Eddie from ‘Christmas Vacation’ in his robe from the infamous sewer scene.

Homeowner Cody Long tells WFAA that he loves watching the movie at Christmas time; so do his neighbors who like to drive by and take pictures with the mannequin.

"You’d see them slowing down and taking video of him. I had no idea though the impact he had on the community until, you know, he went missing.”

This year the delightful display didn’t get to celebrate Christmas as it was taken right out of Longs front yard on Sunday night. Long aired his grievance on Facebook, soon fellow community members rallied behind him sharing his post more than 300 times.

Unfortunately, no one has been able to find the cousin Eddie mannequin. Luckily Long's misfortune isn’t giving him the holiday blues, he says a new mannequin will be up in time for next Christmas.