Town Named “Vulcan” Amends City Budget To Pay For Ceremonial “Star Trek” Jackets For City Council

The town of Vulcan, Alberta, Canada embraces the fact they share a name with the home world of Star Trek’s Mr. Spock.

Recently, the city council voted to amend the budget for an upgrade to ceremonial jackets often worn by the mayor and the six town councilors. These ceremonial jackets are those of the United Federation of Planets, the government organization that sent Mr. Spock, Captain Kirk, and the rest of the crew on the starship Enterprise on their space exploration.

The city council approved to amend the town’s budget to replace the jackets currently worn by the council. Some have been passed down and down for years, including one that’s 17-years-old.

Each jacket will cost about $620, $4,340 in total.

Via Calgary Herald