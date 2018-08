After a fan-driven campaign, Weezer finally appeased their crowd and covered Toto's hit "Africa." Now, it's time for Toto to return the favor.

Toto revealed last Friday they would be covering the Weezer hit "Hash Pipe," and surprised the crowd at their concert in Vancouver last night with their first ever live performance of the song.

Video of TOTO - HASH PIPE (WEEZER COVER) - LIVE

The song will be available for purchase later this week!

Via NME