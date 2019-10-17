Toto To Call It Quits After Their 40th Anniversary Tour Ends

Guitarist Steve Lukather Said The Band’s Upcoming Show In Philadelphia Will Be Their Last

October 17, 2019
Toto

It seems it will be solely up to Weezer to bless the rains down in Africa from now on. After 40 years, Toto will call it quits after their show at The Met Philadelphia on Sunday. According to founding member, guitarist, and de facto leader of the band, Steve Lukather, “I don’t know what the future-future’s gonna be, but I do know that’s gonna be the last show in Philly for the foreseeable future.”

Toto is now in the third year of their 40th anniversary tour, and it seems the band may finally be ready to wrap things up. Doing an interview to promote the band’s latest tour stop, Steve Lukather decided to announce the band’s upcoming show in Philadelphia will likely be their last. The long road schedule already caused David Paich to call it quits, and now the rest of the band seems ready to follow. “It was really the scariest thing ever,” said Lukather of Paich’s health scare that caused him to leave the tour.

Later in the interview, Steve Lukather said “I don’t know, man. I can’t predict the future,” when asked about a potential reunion in the future. Still, at least this version of Toto will be done with touring after Sunday’s show at The Met Philadelphia. Fans were shocked and upset at the news, but luckily there hits will still live on.

Via The Morning Call

