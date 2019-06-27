Topher Grace Edits Amazing Retrospective Of All "Toy Story" Movies

Topher Grace is best known for his work on That ‘70s Show, but he’s also shown over the last couple of years his incredible talent for editing.

He put together an amazing five-minute trailer of all ten Star Wars movies, including scenes that were deleted from the final cuts of the movies.

Video of STAR WARS: ALWAYS

Well, Grace’s work caught the eye of Pixar, who commissioned the actor to edit a retrospective on Toy Story, to honor the release of the fourth movie in the series.

Once again, Grace knocked it out of the park.

Enjoy this amazing trip down memory lane almost 25 years in the making.

Video of Toy Story 4 Ever

Via Games Radar