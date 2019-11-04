We all have different Thanksgiving traditions, but no Thanksgiving is complete without the proper foods.

Did you know that the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621 didn’t actually feature turkey?

JT would have been OK with this, Billy not so much.

Listen to the guys breakdown their top 5 Thanksgiving foods, discuss a little Thanksgiving history and a little personal history.

Check out their lists below.

Billy Kidd’s Top 5 Thanksgiving Foods

5. Green Bean Casserole

4. Turkey (without cranberry sauce)

3. Dressing

2. Pumpkin Pie

1. Gravy (Brown or Cream)

JT’s Top 5 Thanksgiving Foods

5. Broccoli Cheese Casserole

4. Oyster Dressing

3. Brisket (Only in Texas right?)

2. Cranberry Sauce (straight outta the can baby!)

1. White Rolls

Listen to the entire JT & Billy Kidd Podcast below: