Top 100 Singers of All Time

On this week's episode of the JT & Billy Kidd Podcast

October 28, 2019
JT
JT

Getty Images

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Podcast

Rolling Stone’s list of Top 100 Singers of All Time is making waves 10 years after its initial release. 

JT & Billy break down a little of what’s right with the list, and a LOT of what’s wrong. 

Plus, could there be a whole separate category for top singers who’ve passed away in the past 10 years? 

Finally, what’s hot on the air, on the site, and on the RADIO.com app this week.

Listen to the entire podcast below:

 

Tags: 
JT
Billy Kidd
Top 100 Singers of All Time
Podast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast