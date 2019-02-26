Tony Hawk Teaching His Daughter How To Skateboard Is Just The Sweetest

Tony Hawk is the greatest skateboarder to have ever lived.

His daughter Kadence, 10, is just starting her journey into learning her father’s passion, and Hawk shared an adorable video of the two from this past weekend.

Kadence is learning how to drop into a half pipe, and Hawk admitted that she was absolutely terrified to do so. With a little encouragement from her father, Kadence has performs her first successful drop in, and you can just feel the “proud Father excitement” as he runs over to celebrate with her.

My daughter overcoming her fear in real time (wait for it). I might have been more nervous than she was.

------⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IG6awFIHA3 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 23, 2019

The greatest skater to ever live, and he’s still just a normal dad celebrating this huge moment with his daughter. So sweet!

Via Mashable