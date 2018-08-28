Toni Basil Is 74 And Still Killing It On The Dance Floor

August 28, 2018
"Oh, Mickey.  You're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind."

Those lyrics and that melody are no doubt ingrained into your brain and you can't help but clap along as you read them.  Toni Basil's "Mickey" was released in 1981.  Today, Basil is 74, and has way better dance moves than you'd ever hope to have.  A short clip was posted of Basil dancing to Lady Alma’s "It's House Music," and we want to be her when we grow up.  

To this day, Basil has remained active in her dance community, which in the past she has called dancing her "drug of choice."  he continues to teach, choreograph, and attend workshops.  And as far as we're concerned, Mickey is an idiot.

