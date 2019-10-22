The Who’s ‘Tommy’ Is Returning To Broadway For The First Time Since 1993

The Band’s Rock Musical Revival Will Take Place In 2021

October 22, 2019
The pinball wizard is getting another shot at glory. It was announced on Monday that The Who’s hit musical ‘Tommy’ is heading back to Broadway. The 1993 rock musical, based on the band’s iconic 1969 concept album by the same name, will be revived for the first time in 2021.

Produced by Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo, ‘Tommy’ will be directed by the shows original co-book writer, Des McAnuff. “Tommy combines myth and spectacle in a way that truly soars. The key question with any musical is, 'Does the story sing?' and this one most certainly does,” said McAnuff, who won a Tony award for the original show. The new version of ‘Tommy’ will be “reinvention aimed directly at today.”

‘Tommy’ features music by Pete Townshend and a book by McAnuff and Townshend. Additional music lyrics were included by John Entwistle and Keith Moon as well. The show, which is about “pinball-playing "deaf, dumb and blind" boy will surely excite fans of The Who.

