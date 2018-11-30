Tommy Lee Threatens Rapper Travis Scott With Lawsuit For Ripping Off Stage Design

One of the highlights of any Motley Crue show was drummer Tommy Lee, and his drumset, being taken on a giant 360 degree tracked looped on the stage.

It was truly a sight to behold, and one of the great innovations of live music stage design. Which is why it makes sense that someone would want to emulate the act.

Lee went on a Twitter tirade accusing rapper Travis Scott off completely ripping off what is known as "The Crucify." Lee shared a couple of videos on Instagram, first showing Scott sitting in a chair and making a complete 360 on the rollercoaster track during a performance, and one of himself in a similarly designed set, spinning in a circle as he performs a drum solo.

WARNING. VERY strong language is ahead. Proceed at your own discretion.

Lee then threatened Scott with a lawsuit, with new information that the same company that created his stage was also the same one Scott was using.

And the plot thickens! After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecifly, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO’S DOING TRAVIS’S SET DESIGN???? Fucking SGPS! So all u mothafuckas tellin me I’m not right can fuck off — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) November 29, 2018

Scott and his legal team clapped back at Lee, telling People, "Tommy didn't invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design."

Via People