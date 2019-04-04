Tom Petty's Daughters And Widow In A Fight Over Singer's Estate, Delaying Release Of New Material

Tom Petty passed away October 2, 2017 of an accidental drug overdose.

When he died, his now-widow, Dana York Petty, became the sole trustee of the singer's trust, which "directs her to establish an entity to control Petty's catalog, with equal participation from his daughters." Petty's daughters, Adria and Annakim, from his first wife Jane, feel that this entitles them to an equal vote in the trust's decisions, which means they would get a 2/3 majority vote on all matters regarding the estate.

Family quibbles aside, this little fight is delaying the release of compilation albums from Petty's catalogue, which is something we can't stand for!

Since Petty's death, two compilation albums have been released, An American Treasure, and The Best of Everything. There are already plans for more releases, including an album called Wildflowers -- All The Rest, which would include previously unreleased material from the Wildflowers recording sessions.

Tom Petty's widow and daughter go to probate court in legal battle over the late singer's estate. https://t.co/6PBub8xxZq — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 4, 2019

Still, this new material will never see the light of day unless Petty's daughters and widow can settle their differences. Dana York Petty argued on her petition that Adria has already made things difficult for the estate by "issuing directives without consultation with other parties, by changing her mind on key decisions, and by threatening to cancel important projects," including leaving "and the Heartbreakers" off the artist name on the Best of Everything album.

Via NBC News