Normally, we don't like to cry this early in the morning.

We couldn't help it after watching the first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The trailer for Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks in the lead role just dropped today, and it only takes two and a half minutes for all the feels to come rushing back.

Video of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Official Trailer (2019) Tom Hanks, Fred Rogers Biopic Movie HD

The film is scheduled to be released November 22, 2019.