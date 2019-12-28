Tom Hanks Is Now An Honorary Greek Citizen

For Tom Hanks, it's all Greek to him.

The President of Greece, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, has just awarded Tom Hanks with an honorary naturalization order: which allows the Hollywood icon to claim Greek citizenship.

Here are (most likely) the reasons why this happened:

Tom Hanks typically spends his summer vacations on the Greek island of Antiparos. His wife, Rita Wilson (pictured with him above) is of Greek descent. Tom Hanks co-produced "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" with his aforementioned wife.

If you want to get all specific (and within the boundaries of Greek law), someone, “who has provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest,” can be named an honorary Greek citizen.

Source: Associated Press

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!