Tom Cruise Reveals Movie Poster For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The highly anticipated ‘Top Gun’ sequel doesn’t hit theaters until June 2020, but fans are already desperately waiting to see Tom Cruise back in action. Luckily, for those that can’t wait, both Cruise and his co-star, Val Kilmer, have given fans a small taste to hold them over. The actors went to Instagram over the weekend to share the official movie poster for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, who starred in the original ‘Top Gun,’ are back for the sequel, along with Miles Teller, who will portray the son of Goose form the first movie. In Val Kilmer’s post, the actor wrote “It may be ‘ice’ cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up. Finally get to share this @topgunmovie poster. Even better, a new trailer… TOMORROW!” The film also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Video of Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2020) - Paramount Pictures

Along with the movie poster, both Cruise and Kilmer shared that a new trailer for the movie will be released on Tuesday. Back in June, Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to reveal the first trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ With a movie poster, and multiple trailers, there’s plenty to hold over any ‘Top Gun’ fan until June.

Via Yahoo!