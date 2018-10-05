Toddler Shreds Over $1,000 Of Parents' Cash

Oh, children. Such a joy, aren't they?

So innocent, even when they've made a mistake. Right?

Ben and Jackee Belnap of Salt Lake City are finding that out right about now. They've meticulously saved money for a year to pay for season tickets for the University of Utah football team. They had the cash locked in a cabinet, until they were set to pay Ben's parents. They took the cash out of the file cabinet, placed it in an envelope, and put that on the counter, so they would remember to grab it.

Somehow over the weekend, however, the envelope dissapeared. They searched everywhere with no luck. Then Jackee remembered how their 2-year-old Leo had used the family paper shredder in the past under his parent's supervision. Of course, when they checked the shredder, they found the remains of the envelope, and the over $1,00 in cash they had saved for the tickets.

So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE — BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018

Not all is lost, however. The Belnaps can still potentially save their cash through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which helps people resolve issues with "mutilated cash." Unfortunately, the process can take anywhere from six months to three years.

Via USA Today