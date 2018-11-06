Toddler Makes Sure To Hug Every Stranger Goodbye When Told It's Time To Leave The Park

Jude Safsy and his parents were attending some sort of event at a park when it was time to say "goodbye". 

His parents said it was time to go, and he needed to say his goodbyes.  Jude took the notice literally, and literally walked up and down the crowd giving hugs to complete strangers to make sure he said goodbye.

This is so amazingly sweet and truly shows our capacity for unconditional love is not lost in our childhood.

Jude’s parents are raising him right!  So sweet!

Via Fatherly

