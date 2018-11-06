Toddler Makes Sure To Hug Every Stranger Goodbye When Told It's Time To Leave The Park
Jude Safsy and his parents were attending some sort of event at a park when it was time to say "goodbye".
His parents said it was time to go, and he needed to say his goodbyes. Jude took the notice literally, and literally walked up and down the crowd giving hugs to complete strangers to make sure he said goodbye.
This is so amazingly sweet and truly shows our capacity for unconditional love is not lost in our childhood.
His parents told him "it’s time to go bye-bye", so he gave every stranger a hug.— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 4, 2018
My heart --
RETWEET THIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d7QCGyTxAa
Jude’s parents are raising him right! So sweet!
His name is Jude. Son of Nick Sasfy and his beautiful wife. I salute them both.— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 4, 2018
The last hug was the purest of them all. My heart wasn't ready ❤️--
Also if you believe love transcends everything else please follow me. Trying to change the world one friend at a time.
One love pic.twitter.com/AMdjrnO3oe
Via Fatherly