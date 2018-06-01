Today Is National Donut Day! Here's Where You Can Score A Free Treat!

Today is National Donut Day!

Often described as second Christmas or the best day of the year, PLENTY of spots around DFW are celebrating accordingly, which means free treats for YOU! Check out some of these spots around DFW where you can score a free treat for National Donut Day!

The Dapper Doughnut.

3350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, on the bottom level of Galleria Dallas near the ice rink.

Customers get FOUR miniature cinnamon doughnuts WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

Dunkin' Donuts

Find your closest location HERE.

Buy a drink, and get a free doughnut!

Hypnotic Donuts

Dallas: 9007 Garland Road. Denton: 235 W. Hickory St

Not everybody will get a freebie, but employees will randomly hand out gift cards, shirts, and other prizes!

Glazed Donut Works

2644 Elm St., Dallas

Get a free doughnut with any purchase!

Urban Donut

2805 Allen St., Dallas

Purchase anything today, and you get a free doughnut!

Happy National Donut Day!

Via Guide Live