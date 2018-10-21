Titanic II To Set Sail In 2022, 110 Years After The Tragic Sinking Of The Original

Since the first voyage was so successful, cruise company Blue Star Line is building a modern-day replica of the famed RMS Titanic, with the hopes of the cruiser setting sail in 2022.

Aptly named "Titanic II," the ship will take regular trips along the original Titanic's planned route between Southampton and New York City. After several days, Blue Star Line hopes Titanic II will be fully operation by 2022, with the first trip a two-week "maiden voyage" from Dubai to Southampton.

According to Clive Palmer, Blue Star Line's chairman, Titanic II will be a faithful replica of the cruise ship, with some modern luxuries and technologies added. He said, "Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st-century technology to produce the highest levels of luxurious comfort."

Video of THE OFFICIAL TITANIC II PROMO VIDEO - AWESOME - Blue Star Line - Clive Palmer

To avoid a similar fate of the original, Titanic II will only travel from Southampton to New York City during the summer months. The ship will house 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members, and if it sets sail on time in 2022, it will do so exactly 110 years after the original hit the iceberg and sunk in the Atlantic.

Via Esquire Middle East