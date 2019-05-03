Tinder’s “Festival Mode” Makes It Even Easier For Music Lovers To Match

This summer, Tinder wakes to make it even easier to find a potential match.

The app just launched their brand new “Festival Mode,” allowing users to easily find and match with other users who happen to be at the same music festivals they are.

The app launched today, and will be available at 12 music festivals across the US and the UK, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Lovebox.

Tinder decided to launch the feature after continuously noticing an increase in downloads at previous festivals.

Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder, said in a statement:

It’s no secret that Tinder is a must-have app for singles attending music festivals around the world. We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds. We’ve partnered with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and events industry to make that happen, and we couldn’t be more excited to help Tinder users find their crowd during these events for the rest of 2019.

Via Kerrang!