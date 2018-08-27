Tim Conway, Star Of "The Carol Burnett Show" Suffering From Dementia

Actor and comedian Tim Conway, best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show is suffering from dementia, according to his daughter.

Conway's daughter Kelly has gone to court in an attempt to become her father's conservator, as he reportedly "almost entirely unresponsive." Kelly is attempting to gain control of the ability to make medical decisions for her father as she claims Conway's wife Charlene wants to move him to a "lesser" nursing home with fewer nurses and a lower level of care.

Conway is best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, where he displayed a magnificent ability to improv as well as make his cast mates lose control and laugh during scenes.

Video of Tim Conway&#039;s &quot;The Dentist&quot; (FULL)

Conway is currently 84.

Via Huffington Post