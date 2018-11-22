Tim Allen Reveals He Shot And Killed Santa In Original "Santa Clause" Script

Tim Allen's The Santa Clause is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time.

It's original beginning, however, set a very different, darker tone than what audiences have grown to love. Allen revealed Wednesday during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that in the original script, Allen's character Scott Calvin shoots and kills the original Santa Claus, sparking the proceeding events of the film. Allen told Fallon, "The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movie. And he fell off the roof, because I thought he was a burglar. And he gives me the card, and the whole movie starts. And the kid goes, ‘You just killed Santa.' And I said, ‘He shouldn't have been on the roof when he wasn't invited.'"

Of course, the head of Disney at the time Jeffrey Katzenberg quickly nixed that idea, though Allen disagreed with the decision. He told Fallon that Disney tends "kill all the parents" in other movies, so why not Santa Claus?

We have to agree with Katzenberg on this one.

Via Entertainment Tonight