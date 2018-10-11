Tilda Swinton Requested Fake Genitalia To Portray Male Character In New Movie

Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton is known for her incredible commitment to a wide variety of movie roles. She can easily be described as a "method actor," which is why this news might be unusual, but not for her.

Swinton has an upcoming horror movie Suspiria, where she plays two roles, including an 82-year-old male psychoanalyst named Dr. Josef Klemperer. Very little people even knew Swinton was playing Klemperer, and the director even create a fake actor named Lutz Ebersdorf who was supposedly starring in the role.

But beyond that little trickery, Swinton also requested something a bit…extra to feel comfortable in the role. She actually requested…some bits.

Swinton requested that Oscar-winning makeup artist Marc Coulier construct a fake set of male genitalia she could wear on set, under her costume. Coulier said, "She did have us make a penis and b----. She had this nice, weighty set of genitalia so that she could feel it dangling between her legs, and she managed to get it out on set on a couple of occasions."

Now mind you, as far as we know, the prosthetics never make an appearance on screen. It was simply for Swinton to get into character.

Respect.

Her only regret on working on the picture was not maintaining the secret of Lutz Ebersdorf longer. She said, "Frankly, my long-held dream was that we would never have addressed this question at all. My original idea was that Lutz would die during the edit, and his 'In Memoriam' be the final credit in the film."

Via People