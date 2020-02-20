Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her And Brad Pitt Made A Hook Up Pact

Celebrity hookups are always interesting, especially when the couplings are unexpected. For every Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, there’s a Pamela Anderson and John Peters. As surprising as that was, many were just as shocked to hear when Tiffany Haddish recently revealed her and Brad Pitt made a hook up pact at the 2018 Oscars.

Tiffany Haddish & Brad Pitt Made a Singles Pact to Hook Up - Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/EAg97NtX3s — Brad Pitt Share (@BradPittShare) February 18, 2020

Tiffany Haddish is full of surprises, and she had a new one for fans during a recent interview. The comedian revealed her fame has brought her many stories including Sarah Silverman gifting her a toothbrush, and Taylor Swift introducing her to PopSockets. However, the biggest surprise came when she revealed she made a hook up pact with Brad Pitt backstage at the Oscars.

“You could tell he was scared of me. He was like, ‘Oh, shit, Tiffany Haddish is here,’” joked Haddish. The comedian later revealed the two ran into each other at a party a year later, but claimed nothing happened. Fans will just have to wait and see if this pact ever comes to fruition.

