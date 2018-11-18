Tide's New Detergent Dispenser Looks Like Boxed Wine
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Merlot, Zinfandel...laundry detergent?
November 18, 2018
You would think after the whole Tide PODS thing that Procter & Gamble would try to steer Tide clear of any food-related similarities.
So much for that.
Behold the new eco-friendly box: created to adapt to more online deliveries.
Is it just me, or does it not look like boxed wine?
P&G designs Tide detergent Eco Box for e-commerce with no secondary packaging. Includes new “no-drip” twist tap and dosing cup, but uses 60% less plastic overall than previous press-tap pack. https://t.co/ZrKSBw1sjy @ProcterGamble pic.twitter.com/RrqyL5KFFF— Plastics World (@PlasticsWorld) November 12, 2018
hmmm looks familiar https://t.co/AsZpD7C1EG pic.twitter.com/ypmVaOtscZ— Sallee Ann (@salleeannruibal) November 8, 2018
November 12, 2018
Oh, my.