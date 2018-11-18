Tide's New Detergent Dispenser Looks Like Boxed Wine

You would think after the whole Tide PODS thing that Procter & Gamble would try to steer Tide clear of any food-related similarities.

So much for that.

Behold the new eco-friendly box: created to adapt to more online deliveries.

Is it just me, or does it not look like boxed wine?

P&G designs Tide detergent Eco Box for e-commerce with no secondary packaging. Includes new “no-drip” twist tap and dosing cup, but uses 60% less plastic overall than previous press-tap pack. https://t.co/ZrKSBw1sjy @ProcterGamble pic.twitter.com/RrqyL5KFFF — Plastics World (@PlasticsWorld) November 12, 2018

Oh, my.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW