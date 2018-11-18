Tide's New Detergent Dispenser Looks Like Boxed Wine

Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Merlot, Zinfandel...laundry detergent?

November 18, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa Press

You would think after the whole Tide PODS thing that Procter & Gamble would try to steer Tide clear of any food-related similarities.

So much for that.

Behold the new eco-friendly box: created to adapt to more online deliveries.

Is it just me, or does it not look like boxed wine?

Oh, my.

