Thrift Store Places Photos Of Jeff Goldblum In All Of Its Picture Frames

Twitter user Simon Reah made an amazing discovery while shopping at a thrift store last Saturday.

While walking through one of the aisles of assorted knick knacks and odds and edds, Simon noticed a little collection of picture frames, each one, with a different photo of actor Jeff Goldblum.

Someone who works at a charity shop put Jeff Goldblum in every single photo frame -- pic.twitter.com/ey67khUNiG — SimonR (@Simonreah) September 1, 2018

Not to be outdone, someone replied with a photo of the bathroom at their office. Looks like they shop at the same store!

Hold our beers.



(That’s our office restroom. It started with one and somehow got out of hand …) pic.twitter.com/PsvWvoMyhK — Johnny Haeusler (@spreeblick) September 3, 2018

Via HuffPost