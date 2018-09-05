Thrift Store Places Photos Of Jeff Goldblum In All Of Its Picture Frames
September 5, 2018
Twitter user Simon Reah made an amazing discovery while shopping at a thrift store last Saturday.
While walking through one of the aisles of assorted knick knacks and odds and edds, Simon noticed a little collection of picture frames, each one, with a different photo of actor Jeff Goldblum.
Someone who works at a charity shop put Jeff Goldblum in every single photo frame -- pic.twitter.com/ey67khUNiG— SimonR (@Simonreah) September 1, 2018
Not to be outdone, someone replied with a photo of the bathroom at their office. Looks like they shop at the same store!
Hold our beers.— Johnny Haeusler (@spreeblick) September 3, 2018
(That’s our office restroom. It started with one and somehow got out of hand …) pic.twitter.com/PsvWvoMyhK
Via HuffPost