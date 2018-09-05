Thrift Store Places Photos Of Jeff Goldblum In All Of Its Picture Frames

September 5, 2018
Twitter user Simon Reah made an amazing discovery while shopping at a thrift store last Saturday.

While walking through one of the aisles of assorted knick knacks and odds and edds, Simon noticed a little collection of picture frames, each one, with a different photo of actor Jeff Goldblum.

Not to be outdone, someone replied with a photo of the bathroom at their office.  Looks like they shop at the same store!

Via HuffPost

 

