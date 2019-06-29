Three Great White Sharks Spotted In One Day Off Cape Cod Coast

And this is only DAYS before the 4th of July holiday.

June 29, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows

It's like a real-life Jaws...times three.

Researchers say three great white sharks were recently seen around Cape Cod: two on Cape Cod Bay; another by a Chatham harbormaster near Monomy Island.  The third shark was 13-feet long, and spotted eating a seal.  This all comes after last year's two shark attacks on humans: including the state's first fatality in 80 years.  26-year-old Arthur Medici was killed by a shark while boogie boarding in Wellfleet.

It is shark season, and researchers from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are trying to figure out what to do.  They believe that studying the hunting and feeding habits of the area's great white sharks could be the key to keeping beachgoers safe.  One of the biggest reasons for the shark population increase is the number of seals in the area: which sharks love to eat.  By the way, their job can be pretty dangerous: check out the video of them trying to tag a shark below!

By the way, you can track shark activity by using the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

I can't help but think of this scene from Jaws...I wonder if officials are having this conversation right about now?

Source: Daily Mail UK

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Daily Mail UK
Great White Sharks
Cape Cod
Jaws
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes