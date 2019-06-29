Three Great White Sharks Spotted In One Day Off Cape Cod Coast

It's like a real-life Jaws...times three.

Researchers say three great white sharks were recently seen around Cape Cod: two on Cape Cod Bay; another by a Chatham harbormaster near Monomy Island. The third shark was 13-feet long, and spotted eating a seal. This all comes after last year's two shark attacks on humans: including the state's first fatality in 80 years. 26-year-old Arthur Medici was killed by a shark while boogie boarding in Wellfleet.

It is shark season, and researchers from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are trying to figure out what to do. They believe that studying the hunting and feeding habits of the area's great white sharks could be the key to keeping beachgoers safe. One of the biggest reasons for the shark population increase is the number of seals in the area: which sharks love to eat. By the way, their job can be pretty dangerous: check out the video of them trying to tag a shark below!

Pretty UNREAL video from Atlantic White Shark Conservancy this morning. The do a ton of good work for sharks - follow them here @A_WhiteShark pic.twitter.com/v1to8fQtND — YP-- (@YoungPageviews) August 6, 2018

By the way, you can track shark activity by using the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

The Chatham harbormaster confirms a report of a 13-foot great white #shark spotted this morning eating a seal off the southern tip of Monomoy Island. @MA_Sharks @A_WhiteShark @HMCHATHAM pic.twitter.com/6clnZb9Lui — Cape Cod Chronicle (@CCCNewsroom) June 24, 2019

I can't help but think of this scene from Jaws...I wonder if officials are having this conversation right about now?

Video of JAWS (1975) Scene: &quot;It&#039;s a Great White&quot;/&#039;Eating Machine.&#039;

Source: Daily Mail UK

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!