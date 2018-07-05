Three Charged With Kidnapping Of Actress Daisy McCrackin

July 5, 2018
Three men have been indicted on kidnapping charges for abducting actors Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone in May. 

The three men reportedly travled to the South L.A. home of McCrackin. Capone, who happened to be at the house, was pistol whipped by the attackers and taken to a home in Compton along with McCrackin. Capone was stripped and forced to stay in a bathtub without food for a total of 30 hours. 

Meanwhile, the kidnappers drove McCrackin from bank to bank, forcing her to make withdrawals totaling $10,000.

McCrackin eventually escaped and managed to call the police.

Along with kidnapping the men have been charged with assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and trying to sell methamphetamine. All three men face life in prison.

Via TMZ

