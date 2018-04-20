Three Airmen Fired After Officer Takes Reenlistment Oath Wearing Dinosaur Puppet On Right Hand

There is apparently little room for jokes at the United States Air Force, especially those involving dinosaur hand puppets.

Three airmen were fired and demoted from their position after a video went viral of a non-commissioned officer taking the reenlistment oath while wearing a dinosaur hand puppet on her raised right hand. She was removed from her position with the Tennessee Joint Public Affairs Office, the colonel shown administering the oath "was immediately retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel," and the senior NCO who recorded the video was "removed from his position as a unit First Sergeant."

Video of Oath | Everybody Fly The Dinosaur

Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen Scott Rice said in a statement, "The oath of office or enlistment not only signifies our commitment to our nation, but pays respect to our fellow service members and to those who came before us. We as military members answer to a calling of service and represent the Profession of Arms. This action goes against our very foundation."

Maj Gen. Terry M. Haston, the adjutant general for the Tennessee Guard, also said in a statement, "I am absolutely embarrassed that a senior officer and a senior NCO took such liberties with a time-honored military tradition. Not taking this oath solemnly and with the utmost respect is firmly against the traditions and sanctity of our military family and will not be tolerated."

Via CNN