Fans Of ‘The Office’ Can Now Watch Michael Scott’s ‘Threat Level Midnight’ In Its Entirety Online

It has been six years since ‘The Office’ left television, but the show about a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania is as popular as ever before. Thanks to streaming, ‘The Office’ has continued to maintain a strong fan base, and now those fans are finally getting some new show content. The movie made by Michael Scott in the show, ‘Threat Level Midnight’ is now available online in its entirety.

Video of Threat Level Midnight (Full Movie EXCLUSIVE) - The Office US

One of the more popular episodes for fans and critics of ‘The Office’ is ‘Threat Level Midnight’ from the show’s seventh season. In the episode, employees watch a film Steve Carell’s character made involving everyone in the office. While the show originally only showed snippets of the movie throughout the episode, now the entire 25 minute movie is available on the show’s official YouTube page.

The full version of ‘Threat Level Midnight’ originally was included on ‘The Office’ season 7 DVD, but now those who didn’t buy the DVD years ago will have a chance to see the entire movie. While in the show, Michael Scott was hoping his movie would turn out to be an action film, clearly this piece of art is a comedy. For any fans of ‘The Office,’ this is a chance to see the characters they love in a way they haven’t seen before.

Via TV Web