Billie Joe Armstrong Reveals Which Green Day Song Is Too Hard To Perform Live

December 27, 2019
JT
JT
Green Day Performing Live

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Rock

There are just some songs musicians can’t perform live.  

Green Day has tons of songs from their music catalog to pick from; oddly enough they can’t play some of them live. 

Frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong posted a video of a young band performing a cover of ‘Macy’s Day Parade’ on Instagram. In the comment section, one fan asked why Green Day doesn’t play ‘Panic Song’ from the groups 'Insomniac' album.

Armstrong replied with a very simple answer.

“It’s too hard, and I’m too lazy.”

Welcome to paradise! Punk as F!!

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on

At least Billie Joe was honest as to why the band doesn’t play ‘Panic Song’. What songs are you hoping to hear when the band comes to town with Fall Out Boy and Weezer? 

Via: Alt Press

Tags: 
Green Day
Panic Song
Live
perform
Hard
Billie Joe Armstrong