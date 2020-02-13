This Girl Scout Is Still Selling Cookies At 98 Years Old

Girl scout cookie season is officially here, and while this time of year normally leads to reminiscing for former scouts, one woman just can’t seem to give up the tradition. A 98 year old woman has gone viral for continuing to sell girl scout cookies for the last 88 years. Veronica Backenstoe joined the girl scouts at 10 years old, and in 2020 she’s just happy to continue being a girl scout.

She joined the Girl Scouts in 1932. At 98, she still wears the uniform and sells cookies https://t.co/lcCe0dX31w #news #feedly — Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. (@drpatfarrell) February 13, 2020

Veronica "Ronnie" Backenstoe may be a bit older than her fellow girl scouts, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less energetic about her duties. “Her stamina, her energy, her mind, she's non-stop," said Barbara Allen Perelli, Backenstoe’s troop leader. As part of Troop #1814, Backenstoe recently sold cookies at the Phoebe Berks retirement community in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, where she resides.

The troop will be back at the retirement community on February 25th, giving Backenstoe another chance to show off her cookie selling skills. “I became a Girl Scout in 1932. I said, 'When can I be a Girl Scout?' My mom said, 'When you're 10,' so when I was 10, I was ready to go!" said Backenstoe. 88 years later, and her passion for the girl scouts clearly hasn’t wavered.

