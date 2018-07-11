[WATCH] Thieves Make Off With $27,000 From An Apple Store In Just 30 Seconds

A group of thieves in California made have just set some kind of record.

Surveillance footage from within the store shows the bold heist...

A group of thieves walked into a Fresno Apple Store, snagged several laptops worth $27,000 and ran out the door while pushing people over: pic.twitter.com/FaGauX3F3a — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) July 9, 2018

The footage shows the crew of four men who walked into an Apple Store inside Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, California, and left with $27,000 in stolen merchandise.

In total, the thieves made off with 26 Apple products, including iPhones and laptops. The four men quickly ran through the store, ripping products off their secure cords, as customers looked on in confusion. The entire theft only took about 30 seconds.

Via MarketWatch