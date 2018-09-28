Thieves Break Into Pot Shop, Only Manage To Steal Oregano

A group of thieves in Oregon thought they made the big score.

Early Wednesday, they crashed a stolen minivan through the glass front entrance of a dispensary, and carried out container and container of marijuana. At least, that's what they thought.

They made their exit in a getaway car, and we're curious how long it took for them to discover that the containers they stole were actually full of oregano. We're not even sure if they did have a chance to notice, because while making their escape, they hit a police cruiser that was on their tail and sped away.

Video of Teens Steal Jars Of Oregano From Pot Shop

Turns out, they only stole display items of jars filled with oregano. Usually, you become forgetful after you visit a dispensary.

Via Huffington Post