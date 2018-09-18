Thief Steals Thousands In Electronics From TCU Football Locker Room

Police in Fort Worth are on the lookout for a thief who stole from their most beloved asset...the TCU football team.

Ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Ohio State University, a thief walked into TCU football headquarters as the team practiced and waited near the locker room doors for nearly an hour. He bided his time, until he saw his opportunity, and entered the locker room. TCU police Detective Mike McCormack said, "He'd walk to the locker room and if someone came out, he would just turn around and get on his phone. He was in and out of there in 10 minutes. He knows what he's doing."

The thief was filmed immediately walking out of the facility, this time with thousands of dollars worth of electronics stolen from the locker room. The suspect is also a person of interest in a similar theft that occurred a week prior on the campus of Southern Methodist University.

Police are looking for any information about the suspect, and those with info are asked to call Detective McCormack at 817-257-7050 or, if seen on campus, the TCU Police Department immediately at 817-257-7777.

