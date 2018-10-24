Police Looking For Beer Thief Who Looks Exactly Like Ross From "Friends"

Blackpool police are in search of a man who stole beer from a restaurant over the weekend.

They probably won't have a terrible time catching him, either. They posted a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page where it quickly went viral, because the perp bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller from the TV show Friends.

And while some had their suspicion, the Blackpool police did confirm that their suspect is not in fact David Schwimmer. They commented on their post, "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

Via Fox 5