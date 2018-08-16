Thieves Made Off With Nearly $100,000 Worth Of Ramen

These thieves could have taken anything but instead, they made off with everyone’s favorite soup.

A man in Fayette County, Georgia called the police after his tractor-trailer had been stolen at a Chevron. The contents of his 53-foot trailer were $98,000 worth of Ramen Noodles. The victim reported the theft between July 25th and August 1st.

There have been no reports as to what brand of ramen noodles were in the trailer. Some packages of ramen cost about 29 cents, at that price the thieves could have stolen more than 300,000 packs of noodles.

This truly was a perfect crime.

Via: USA Today